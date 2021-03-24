Helen Mirren will play the villain in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In that film, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, Mirren will take on the role of Atlas’s daughter, Hespera. In doing so she’ll officially join the DC Extended Universe.

Also joining in the sequel is Rachel Zegler. Citing “sources,” THR writes that Mirren and Zegler are set to “play sisters who both may or may not be of ill intent.” That should give your imagination a lot to work with. Zachary Levi will reprise his role as the adult version of the titular hero.

Other credits include David F. Sandberg (coming back as director) and Henry Gayden (coming back to write the screenplay). Peter Safran will produce through The Safran Company.

Back in April 2019 the first film in the burgeoning series opened in theaters. That was considered a hit, as it brought in $366 million at the global box office.

The next film will be developed by the production company New Line, with that same company being behind Black Adam, the Dwayne-Johnson-starring spinoff of Shazam!

As for Mirren, she won an Academy Award in 2006 for her performance in The Queen. She has three other Oscar nominations. And if you’re looking for some (more relevant?) recent action movie highlights, she was in RED 2, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

She was Shaw/Jason Statham’s mom. She’ll be back in that role for F9.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to come out on June 2, 2023.