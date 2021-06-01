Good news, everyone. We finally have a release date for Seth Rogen’s CG-animated reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Unfortunately it won’t be in theaters for a while.

Rogen announced Tuesday via Twitter that his reboot will be released on Aug. 11, 2023, along with a photo of a piece of loose leaf paper with some indecipherable scribbles, supposedly from the perspective of Leonardo.

Nickelodeon will be producing, along with Rogen under his Point Grey Pictures banner with co-founder and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, as well as president James Weaver. Brendan O’Brien, the writer behind Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, will handle the screenplay, and Jeff Rowe has been tapped to direct. Rowe was most recently the co-director and writer for Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Rogen’s attachment to the TMNT franchise has been rumored for quite some time now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS, considered the comedian’s involvement a “next-level reinvention of the property” when it was announced in June 2020 that a reboot was in development.

“When I look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the teenage part was weirdly what stuck out to me the most,” Rogen told Insider. “I think one thing we’ve been pretty consistently good at over the years is creating material about teenagers from Blockers, Good Boys, and Superbad. That was really what became exciting for us is how do we make a great action-adventure movie that’s also a great teenage movie.”

There have been six Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. The last was the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which came out five years ago.