In a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Seth Rogen shed light on his new memoir Yearbook, which includes a cringeworthy story about his failed attempt at saying hi to Beyoncé at the 53rd Grammys in 2011.

“I was at the Grammys and I saw Beyonce with Gwenyth Paltrow, actually, and they were together,” Rogen explained. “I charged over, instinct took over, and I was like, ‘I gotta go say hi!’”

When Rogen went over to greet Queen B, though, her security guards had other plans.

“I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink,” Rogen said. “I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink, I deserve what I got. But I spilled it all over myself and then a second later, someone came up to me and was like, ‘Uh, you now have to present a Grammy.’ And I was covered in screwdriver and I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.”

This is quite likely the moment in question:

See if you can spot any screwdriver on Seth in the segment filmed after the failed greeting:

The new interview arrives in tandem with the release of Yearbook, which hit book shelves Tuesday. The hilarious memoir features a collection of real-life stories and personal essays that delve into the 39-year-old’s adolescence and two-decades-and-running career.

Check out Rogen’s full interview with E! News above, and grab his new book here.