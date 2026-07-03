Latest Stories
'Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood' Returns With Focus on Cori Broadus' Wedding
E! docuseries 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' will center Cori Broadus' wedding planning with her fiancé Wayne Duece.
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed Baby Bar Exam in New 'KUWTK' Teaser
In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' Kim tells sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she did not pass the baby bar exam.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Reportedly Not Dating Despite Rumored Relationship
Sources close to Rihanna say the singer and Rocky are merely "hanging out."
Justin Bieber Responds to 'E! News' Host Who Criticized His Coachella Performance
Bieber: "Rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved, you find things to pick apart, like the world isn’t full of that already."
John Legend Reveals Why He Spoke Out Against R. Kelly
Legend is a friend and collaborator of 'Surviving R. Kelly' director Dream Hampton.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Reportedly On a Break
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are neither together nor broken up, which clearly makes a lot of sense.
Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Assault Allegations From Former Stylist
Ryan Seacrest will keep his job at E! and ABC following sexual assault claims from his former stylist.
Joel McHale Says Kris Jenner Complained About Kim Kardashian Jokes on ‘The Soup’
Joel McHale says Kris Jenner routinely complained about his jokes to E!