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Latest Stories

Cori Broadus attends Rhythm & Roast Event Presented By Cordell Broadus And Sharestix at The Novo on February 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood' Returns With Focus on Cori Broadus' Wedding

E! docuseries 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' will center Cori Broadus' wedding planning with her fiancé Wayne Duece.

Jaelani Turner-Williams618 days ago
Kim Kardashian in KUWTK teaser
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed Baby Bar Exam in New 'KUWTK' Teaser

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' Kim tells sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she did not pass the baby bar exam.

Brad Callas1879 days ago
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019
Music

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Reportedly Not Dating Despite Rumored Relationship

Sources close to Rihanna say the singer and Rocky are merely "hanging out."

Xavier Hamilton2361 days ago
Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande
Music

Justin Bieber Responds to 'E! News' Host Who Criticized His Coachella Performance

Bieber: "Rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved, you find things to pick apart, like the world isn’t full of that already."

Joshua Espinoza2642 days ago
John on Surviving R. Kelly
Music

John Legend Reveals Why He Spoke Out Against R. Kelly

Legend is a friend and collaborator of 'Surviving R. Kelly' director Dream Hampton.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2739 days ago
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Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Music

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Reportedly On a Break

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are neither together nor broken up, which clearly makes a lot of sense.

juliarp3054 days ago
Ryan Seacrest attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Pop Culture

Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Assault Allegations From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest will keep his job at E! and ABC following sexual assault claims from his former stylist.

jasmineg203063 days ago
This is a photo of Joel McHale.
Pop Culture

Joel McHale Says Kris Jenner Complained About Kim Kardashian Jokes on ‘The Soup’

Joel McHale says Kris Jenner routinely complained about his jokes to E!

jasmineg203072 days ago

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