Seinfeld is back. On streaming, that is.

Early Wednesday, Netflix let starving Seinfeld enthusiasts know the classic sitcom will arrive on the platform on Oct. 1. The streamer also shared a teaser video, noting that “all 180 episodes” will be available on that date.

Previously, the Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld-created comedy juggernaut had been available via Hulu until rights expired in June. Back in 2019, Netflix announced the acquisition of exclusive streaming rights. The Netflix drop is expected to be further bolstered by 4K resolution.

The Seinfeld finale marked it 23rd anniversary this May. In May of last year, Jerry Stiller—the prolific and rightfully celebrated comedy icon who played George Costanza’s father Frank—died at his Manhattan home at the age of 92.

“Jerry Stiller’s comedy will live forever,” Seinfeld said in an Instagram tribute in which he also highlighted Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s The Last Two People in the World album.

Seinfeld is no stranger to Netflix, having previously released the specials 23 Hours to Kill in 2020 and Jerry Before Seinfeld in 2017.

Also arriving in October, though no true LD fan should need reminding, is a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO. The Seinfeld-complementing classic wrapped up its tenth season last March, which astutely and hilariously focused on a variety of acts of spite, as well as the impact of well-endowment on competing coffee shops.