There has been a considerable groundswell of support among Star Wars fans for casting Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker for quite some time now. The burgeoning movement has a lot to do with how much Stan bears a striking resemblance to a young Mark Hamill, which is why The Falcon and Winter Soldier star would only take up the mantle if he were to personally receive the blessing from the man himself.

“If Mark Hamill called me, personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it,” Stan said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Hamill addressed rumors of Stan being his Luke Skywalker successor on Twitter four years ago.

**SPOILER ALERT for The Mandalorian**

If there was ever a point where it would’ve made sense for Stan to assume the role of Luke Skywalker, it was in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian when “Wormie” retrieves Grogu a.k.a. The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda to complete its Jedi training. Instead of using camera blocking tricks to conceal his identity during fight scenes, and average, at best, CGI, when he converses with The Mandalorian, Stan would’ve served as a more believable representation of Luke, while also leaving the door open for another cameo in the Disney+ series down the road.