Sam Neill has dealt with the mightiest of dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park films, but that doesn’t make understanding Marvel’s cinematic universe any easier.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor appeared on an Australian breakfast radio show and spoke about his role in the upcoming film with Nova’s Fitzy, Wippa and Sarah McGilvray, news.com.au reports. In the discussion, he explained his role as a fake version of Thor’s father Odin, sharing that the MCU is a “complete mystery” to him.

“I’ve never understood any of the Thor films, in fact the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me,” the veteran actor revealed. “I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris [on the set of Thor: Ragnarok] and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’ To be honest, I was completely baffled. I came back I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don’t know who are playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles.”

An interviewer then told the actor that he played a fake version of Thor’s dad, and he responded pretty playfully: “What? I wish someone had told me that, that’s so much easier,” he said.

The franchise’s next film, directed by Taika Waititi, stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum and Russell Crowe, as Matt Damon and others also play “actor” versions of existing roles. It may be confusing for those who’ve never kept up with the movies—or those starring in them, apparently—but fans seem to be excited about the upcoming release.