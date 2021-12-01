More than a month after the fatal shooting accident on the set of Rust, in which actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate how live rounds made their way to the film’s set.

According to an affidavit released on Tuesday, Seth Kenney, the weapons expert who supplied guns for the movie, told investigators he had an idea how the live ammunition ended up on set.

“Seth described how a couple years back, he received ‘reloaded ammunition’ from a friend,’” the investigators wrote in the search warrant affidavit. “Seth described the ammunition stuck out to him due to the suspected live round to have (sic) a cartridge with the Starline Brass logo on it… He described how the company only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, and therefore it had to be a reloaded round.”

The affidavit also includes new details from interviews with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is currently under investigation for her handling of firearms on the set of Rust. Guiterrez-Reed told deputies she recalled loading the gun with five dummy rounds on the day of the shooting.

“We had the gun the whole time before that, and nothing happened, and I wasn’t in there, and they weren’t even supposed to be pulling the hammer back,” she told investigators.