In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats, New York’s Milk & Cream Cereal Bar is releasing a limited-edition Reptar ice cream bar.

The collaboration doubles as a tribute to one of the show’s most beloved characters through three custom menu items: Reptar Swirl Sundaes, which feature a blend of cereal and vanilla ice cream topped with green drizzle, nuts, and sprinkles; Reptar Slushies, which are green apple slushies with mango bubbles; and the Rocky Road Reptar Ice Cream Bar.

Beginning July 16 and running through September 12, the limited-edition promotion is available at Milk & Cream Cereal Bar’s three NYC/NJ locations.

Image via Publicist

The promotion arrives less than two months after the premiere of Paramount+’s Rugrats reboot.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, the president of Nickelodeon Animation, when announcing the series in February. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Back in 2018, ViacomCBS announced that a live-action Rugrats movie was also in the works. David Bowers (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) reportedly signed on to direct the project from Paramount Pictures. The studio has not confirmed the film’s release date.