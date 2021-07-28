In an Instagram story she posted Tuesday, ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose says it took her hours to find an emergency room that would accept her because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says that she sought out a hospital because of a complication from surgery, but did not go into further detail regarding the procedure.

“I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

As we mentioned at the top, Rose says she had an issue with actually getting an ER to accept her due to hospital staff dealing with COVID patients. After deciding her symptoms were serious enough to seek emergency medical help she says she “called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone.”

EW writes that she began to cry while telling followers that emergency rooms were “rejecting taking people and I… and my case was quite serious.”

She says she was eventually “lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff.”

Worth mentioning was her added commentary that the medical team that handled her situation was a good one, saying “everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing.”