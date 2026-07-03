ER

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on 'The Pitt.'
Pop Culture

'The Pitt' Is Screening Its Season 2 Finale in Theaters Before It Hits HBO Max

Healthcare workers can watch 'The Pitt' season 2 finale days before it’s available to stream.

Alex Gonzalez109 days ago
Ruby Rose
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Describes Difficulty Finding ER After Complications From Surgery

Ex-'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose said through her Instagram stories that she had to go to the emergency room after a complication from surgery arose.

Gavin Evans1816 days ago
An ambulance parked outside the Accident & Emergency department at a London Hospital.
Life

Louisiana Man Ends Up in Hospital After Trying to Prove Woman Who Used Gorilla Glue on Hair Wrong

A Louisiana man tried to disprove Tessica Brown's claim about the adhesive nature of Gorilla Glue by using it on his lip, and he ended up going to the hospital.

Jose Martinez1983 days ago
deezer d
Pop Culture

'ER' Star and Rapper Deezer D Dead at 55

Actor and rapper Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson, who starred in 190 episodes of the medical drama 'ER' as Nurse Malik McGrath from 1994 to 2009, has died age 55.

Joe Price2018 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App