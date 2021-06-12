Rory Farrell and Jamil ‘Mal’ Clay are back with the first episode of their new podcast after being publicly fired from the Joe Budden Podcast, and the chemistry clearly isn’t going anywhere.

Throughout the hour-long discussion, which ran pretty freeform with the pair bouncing off each other’s ideas throughout, the hosts discussed plenty of hot topics, including their decision to take a few weeks of a break from podcasting while in Los Angeles.

“I just kind of wanted to shut the fuck up for a few weeks,” Rory said. “It was five years of non-stop talking. I was listening back to old episodes and I was like, ‘Yo, can this kid just shut the fuck up?’ It was definitely a self-awareness time of a few weeks. I just don’t—my opinion shouldn’t be out there.”

While the pair didn’t elaborate too much on their exit from the previous show, as they said they already have discussed it, they did talk about VIP sections at clubs, Elon Musk, Floyd Mayweather’s decision to fight Logan Paul, Migos’ Culture III and how top-tier rapping from Griselda and Freddie Gibbs can “find the young kids.”

“Let’s try some different shit,” Mal said of the show. “Let’s change the optics a little bit on this media culture or whatever you wanna call it.”

The pair explained that the show won’t always be a guest-based podcast, but guests will only be people they really “appreciate.” They also intend to have more visual elements connected to their work, and mix up their approach this time.

“We’re gonna give people us, you know what I mean? Obviously, we’re doing this together. But you’re gonna have your shit that you’re doing on your own,” Mal said. “I’m gonna have my shit that I’m doing on my own. And we’re gonna be putting it out in a cool way and having fun with this shit.”