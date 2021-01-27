Robert Rodriguez, who's known for his tales of desert hit men and gory, grindhouse exploitation, is taking a break from movies like Machete Kills In Space to reboot his family-friendly Spy Kids series.

Deadline first reported the sparse details on the fifth Spy Kids movie, noting that it will be brought back with a new multicultural family of spies at the center.

The movie is being produced by Skydance Media, a company with a history of snatching up established IP for reboots and straight-to-streaming titles. Their catalog includes the feature-length reboot of Baywatch, Terminator: Dark Fate, the successful Netflix action movies 6 Underground and The Old Guard, as well as upcoming Top Gun and Mission: Impossible movies.

It won't be too hard for Rodriguez to get in the Spy Kids headspace. His most recent film to be released was We Can Be Heroes, a Netflix movie about superpowered children that featured the return of his characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Rodriguez said he's heard from a lot of families forced indoors during the pandemic and they all want more of his family-friendly action films.

“A lot of families have spent a lot of time together,” Rodriguez told EW. “I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids.”