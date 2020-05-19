Time has been kind to the Star Wars prequels. That's the power of nostalgia.

What was once considered awkward is viewed through rose-tinted glasses as odd or charming. Defenders hone in on the films' bright spots: the pod race and Darth Maul fight in Episode I, the Jango Fett fight in Episode II. They focus on the critically acclaimed Clone Wars animated series, and how it redeems the prequels in retrospect. Your mileage on these arguments may vary, depending on your age and what movies you watched first; the ones we grew up with tend to burn the brightest.

But regardless of how you feel about the prequels overall, there's one related point that nearly all fans agree upon: Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is the strongest of the three. It answered so many big questions: How did Anakin become Darth Vader? What happened to the numerous Jedi who once kept the peace? How did Obi-Wan win his famous duel against Vader, only hinted at in Episode IV?

Revenge of the Sith debuted in theaters on May 19, 2005. In celebration of the film's 15th anniversary, here are 20 trivia facts and Easter eggs about Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.