During an interview on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday, Regina King learned that she is among the list of names being considered to direct the new Superman reboot.

“I’m curious, because there’s a little bit of gossip. You’re rumored to be on the short list to direct ‘Superman,’” host Tiffany Cross said, referring to a recent Hollywood Reporter story about Warner Bros. search for a director on the project. “You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there. Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”

“Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. News break! Live on MSNBC!” King responded. “Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now. Oh wow.”

Watch the moment starting at the six-minute mark:

King’s reaction arrives less than a month after The Hollywood Reporter announced that Warner Bros. is “committed” to hiring a Black director to helm the forthcoming Superman film, and has already begun its search.

Alongside King, the list of potential directors could include Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr., Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, and Shaka King, whose critically acclaimed 2020 film, Judas and the Black Messiah, earned the director an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

King, who’s coming off her directorial debut in the Oscar-nominated drama One Night in Miami, is no stranger to the comic book genre. The Oscar-winning actress starred in HBO’s Watchmen last year and is currently gearing up to direct Bitter Root, a film based on a comic book series set during the Harlem Renaissance.