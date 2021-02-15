Colin Kaepernick’s TV production was forced to extra security measures after it was reportedly threatened by the Proud Boys, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the production told the outlet that the anti-Black Lives Matter group was planning a protest at a location shoot last Friday. Although the demonstration never came to fruition, it worried cast and crew in terms of the lengths the group might go to disrupt production. Two production assistants also claim that a suspicious phone call was made to the production office this past week.

Netflix recently announced the limited series Colin in Black & White created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay. It will provide “meaningful insight” into Kaepernick’s formative years and will center around his time in high school. Viewers will see how these experiences shaped Kaepernick’s views on race and eventually activism.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said last June. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”