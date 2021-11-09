Pete Davidson had something important in need of immediate addressing when he stopped by Seth Meyers’ Late Night on Monday.

Early into the interview, Davidson—whose name has been in a slew of headlines as of late alongside Kim Kardashian West—was asked about confirming whether an unnamed headline item was “real or a rumor” after the host read “a lot about it” in the press.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said before delivering what is surely the exact variety of confirmation viewers were looking for. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Davidson further joked that “a lot of people are shocked” that he could land a Tubi project, again confirming that it’s very much “a real thing.” The project in question, titled The Freak Brothers, focuses on characters who—in Davidson’s words—“smoke a mega-doobie in 1969” and then wake up in the year 2021.

“You know, everybody’s into, like, Tenet and shit. … But this story really spoke to me,” Davidson said of the show, his parts for which were recorded inside a closet at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Elsewhere, Davidson spoke on his recent Moose Knuckles campaign with Emily Ratajkowski and David LaChapelle, as well as this upcoming weekend’s new SNL featuring musical guest Taylor Swift. Ratajkowski, notably, was also a guest on Monday Late Night. See more below.