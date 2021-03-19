For years, talks of both an R-rated and an NC-17ified cut of the Oscar-winning 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire—starring the late legend Robin Williams—have circulated.

This week, those talks were revived thanks to a Film Facts tweet about how Williams’ expert improvisation skills resulted in director Chris Columbus making the decision to cut several different versions of the movie when in the editing room.

While filming ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

While Mara Wilson—who played Williams’ character’s daughter in the hit film—told People back in 2016 that she didn’t know anything about a full-blown NC-17 cut, Columbus seemingly confirmed the existence of such an edit just one year prior.

Per a 2015 Yahoo piece, Columbus—who said he considered Williams “the best actor” he’s ever worked with—used multiple cameras at once to capture the revered actor’s impact on the cast when improvising. This led to Columbus editing “literally, a PG-rated version of the film, PG-13, R, and NC-17.”

Williams’ performance in the Howard Shore-scored Mrs. Doubtfire, also starring Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan, was met with widespread acclaim upon its release. Notably, critics praised Williams for going above and beyond in the role to the point of helping viewers overlook what might easily be argued as plot-based shortcomings in the story, one that’s easily identifiable as problematic in at least a couple ways.

Mrs. Doubtfire went on to bag nearly $200 million at the U.S. box office. And nearly 30 years later, many fans are still holding out hope for that aforementioned “NC-17 cut.” Some, however, have cautioned that the material might be best left on the cutting room floor.