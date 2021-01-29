Everyone, even that friend or relative of yours who bafflingly declines to participate in even the most cursory levels of pop culture knowledge, knows who Dave Chappelle is.

Yet, a trio of Jeopardy! contestants failed to recognize the legendary comedian during a moment that appeared to perplex current host Ken Jennings due to the aforementioned everyone-knows-this-guy easiness of the non-challenge.

"This comedian displayed his drama chops in a A Star Is Born, playing Bradley Cooper's longtime friend," Jennings told the trio.

After the beeps signaling a failure to answer this difficulty-free inquiry and bag $2,000, Jennings noted the image obviously showing Dave Chappelle did, in fact, show Dave Chappelle.

"That's Dave Chappelle," he said.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Chappelle had canceled multiple socially-distanced performances after testing positive for COVID-19. Two of the Austin-set shows, per a TMZ report, were set to feature Joe Rogan. In response to social media speculation surrounding how Chappelle may have ended up testing positive, Rogan came to the defense of Grimes, who also recently announced a positive COVID-19 test.

"Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had [COVID-19] and I have tested negative every day this week," he said. "Also, the person that gave [COVID-19] to Dave was NOT Elon's partner, Grimes."

And as for the Jeopardy! contestants' failings, Jennings (of course) wasn't the only one put off by their collective inability to recognize one of the most famous people in American pop culture: