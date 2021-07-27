Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

According to Page Six, the longtime reality star, pop singer and DJ is expecting a baby with fiancée Carter Reum. The report arrives months after Paris opened up about undergoing IVF treatments and being open about their quest to start a family.

Hilton’s rep declined comment to Page Six about the reported pregnancy, while Reum’s rep did not respond.

Dating rumors surrounding the two first surfaced in January of 2020, when Hilton was spotted with the venture capitalist at a Golden Globes afterparty, when a source told Page Six that friends introduced the duo. They made things Instagram official with an anniversary kiss last April.