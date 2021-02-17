Paris Hilton announced her engagement on her 40th birthday. The heiress, DJ and former reality TV star shared the news of her pending nuptials on Instagram, posting a photo slideshow of fiancé Carter Reum popping the question while the pair were vacationing on a private island.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton wrote of her partner of over a year.

Hilton described the proposal in the same Instagram post, walking her followers through the event.

“My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise,” she said. “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.“

Reum is a venture capitalist from Chicago and People reports that he popped the question four days ago. Since Hilton and Reum were on vacation, Hilton apparently delayed the announcement until her actual birthday.

“I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner,” Reum told People. “She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”