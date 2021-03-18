Mighty Ducks fans and ’90s kids are in for the reunion of a lifetime. It’s been revealed that most of the OG stars from the franchise are set to return to the ice in a special episode for the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Disney+ series.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Steven Brill talked about what's set to go down in the special episode. “It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay [Emilio Estevez] has with Fulton—they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days,” Brill says. “This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story.”

Characters from all three films are set to return, including Elden Henson as Fulton, Matt Doherty as Averman, Vinny La Russo as Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Garret Henson as Guy, and Justin Wong as Kenny Wu.

“There is a Spirit of the Ducks gala where they’re honoring the current coach and the history of the Ducks and that’s what brings us all back together,” Henson explained.

As for one fan-favorite character, Joshua Jackson as Charlie, Brill explained that he unfortunately couldn’t join the festivities this time around. “We don’t know where Charlie is, unfortunately,” Brill said. He added that “he’s going to come back somewhere but him and Gordon aren’t necessarily talking right now, they’re in a down period.”

The episode will be full of easter eggs and callbacks from the original Mighty Ducks trilogy. You can watch the special reunion episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Friday, March 26 on Disney+.