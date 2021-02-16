Olivia Wilde is praising boyfriend Harry Styles for his willingness to play a supporting role in a female-led film. For those unaware, Styles will have a leading (but still supporting) role in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which is directed by Wilde. Styles filled the part left vacated by Shia LaBeouf under some reportedly disagreeable circumstances in the fall of 2020.

Anyway, Wilde’s praise for Styles not trying to steal the spotlight came in an Instagram post put up on Monday. Note that boyfriend part when scanning the embedded post for bias, and then note that it’s just an Instagram post so who cares if there’s bias.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde wrote. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling”

For proof that we didn’t fabricate that entire quote because it’s a slow news day, here’s the post:

Previous news while filming also made headlines in the form of Wilde letting it be known that she runs her set under a “no assholes policy.” You can probably figure out why that subject came up.

Wilde had also lavished previous praise upon the film’s lead, Florence Pugh, labeling her a “director’s dream,” while crediting her with “Tom Cruise run + Meryl skills.”

As for recent developments, another post put up about 24 hours ago appeared to indicate shooting on the film has wrapped up.

The movie stars Pugh, Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll. Wilde also has a supporting role in the film. At the moment we have no concrete release date.