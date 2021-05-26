Paul Mooney will be granted the highest honor by his hometown.

On Wednesday, the City of Oakland declared that May 19—the day the 79-year-old icon passed—“Paul Mooney Day.” Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife reportedly proposed the resolution to recognize the comedian’s “uncompromising social and political commentary and iconic contributions to Black arts and entertainment.”

Paul Mooney was born in Shreveport, Louisiana but moved to Oakland when he was seven years old. He got his start in the comedy business as a writer for the great Richard Pryor. The two became successful writing partners, creating projects like Pryor’s Live at the Sunset Strip, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling, the Richard Pryor Show, and more. He also wrote for shows like Good Times, Sandford and Son, and other classics.

Simultaneously, Mooney was forging his own path as an unapologetic, socially conscious stand-up comic. Following decades of success, he was reintroduced to a newer audience through his appearances on Chappelle’s Show.

Councilmember Fife is hoping to work with local celebrities and comedians like Oakland native Luenell, to make Paul Mooney Day an annual event that remembers his career as an entertainment pioneer.

“[Mooney is] an Oakland treasure—a trailblazing comedian, writer, producer, film and television actor with a career spanning four decades,” the resolution reads. “[Mooney is] a shining example of the talent in Oakland.”