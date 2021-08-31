The final trailer for No Time to Die has been unveiled, and fans can now get another early peek of Daniel Craig’s last go-round as James Bond.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the 25th Bond film was one of the first to be pushed back in 2020 in response to the pandemic. No Time to Die is now set to hit theaters on Oct. 8.

The trailer shows some intense gunplay, fast cars, and just about everything else you’d expect from a 007 film—including a menacing welcome of Rami Malek’s villain Safin. And of course, it closes out with a nod to the classic Bond gun barrel sequence.

The film was initially set for release in April of 2020, but several pushbacks have brought its ETA to over a year and a half after Bond fans first marked their calendars. It follows Bond as he nearly enjoys retirement in Jamaica, before an old friend taps him to rescue a kidnapped scientist, forcing him to combat with a technologically advanced villain.

Outside of Craig’s sign-off and Rami’s welcoming, the film also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.