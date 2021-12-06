A lot of things happen in December but few of these things, if any, are as important as the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Monday, fans were given a second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which does indeed see Reeves’ Neo reunited with Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity. “We can’t see it but we’re all trapped inside these strange, repeating loops,” a voice tells us as we see signs of recognition on the characters’ faces.

But don’t take our word for it. Just watch the new trailer (notably featuring confirmation that Reeves won’t look John Wick-ian the entire time) up top.

Jada Pinkett Smith is also reprising her role as Niobe, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Morpheus, the key character played by Laurence Fishburne in prior franchise entries. Joining the cast are Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Jessica Henwick, and more.

The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. The original trilogy (created with Lana’s sister Lilly Wachowski) wrapped over 18 years ago with 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. The latest glimpse at what Wachowski has cooked up for fans comes three months after the unveiling of the first Resurrections trailer, the rollout for which cleverly incorporated an interactive website that generated unique teaser clips.

Speaking back in September on the decision to bring back Neo and Trinity, particularly when considering where Revolutions left the two characters, Lana said the move was partially inspired by the death of her parents.

“My brain has always reached into my imagination,” the writer/director said during an International Literature Festival Berlin panel. “And one night, I was just crying and I couldn’t sleep and my brain just exploded this whole story. I couldn’t have my mom and dad and I couldn’t talk to my mom. And yet, suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting.”