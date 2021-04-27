Netflix is promising the delivery of new movies every single week this summer.

On Tuesday, the streamer came through with its three-minute “summer movie preview” trailer featuring a number of highlights from its hefty 2021 slate. Among the more notable entries given screen time in the new trailer are Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa, Monster starring ASAP Rocky and Nas, Beckett starring John David Washington, a timely Bob Ross documentary, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and Fatherhood with Kevin Hart.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also shared a release schedule spanning the next few months. See that in full below. Not currently listed under specific months—though still due at some point this summer—are Fear Street, The Loud House Movie, and Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed.

May:

MONSTER 5/7

OXYGEN (OXYGÈNE) 5/12

THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW 5/14

ARMY OF THE DEAD 5/21

BAGGIO: THE DIVINE PONYTAIL (IL DIVIN CODINO) 5/26

GHOST LAB 5/26

BLUE MIRACLE 5/27

June:

CARNAVAL 6/2

AWAKE 6/9

WISH DRAGON 6/11

SKATER GIRL 6/11

JAGAME THANDHIRAM 6/18

FATHERHOOD 6/18

GOOD ON PAPER 6/23

THE ICE ROAD 6/25

AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE 6/30

THE HOUSE OF FLOWERS: THE MOVIE (LA CASA DE LAS FLORES: LA PELÍCULA)

July:

RESORT TO LOVE 7/29

THE LAST MERCENARY (LE DERNIER MERCENAIRE) 7/30

BLOOD RED SKY

TROLLHUNTERS: RISE OF THE TITANS

THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER

August:

SWEET GIRL 8/20

HE’S ALL THAT 8/27

BECKETT

THE KISSING BOOTH 3 8/11

The summer rollout, as teased back in January, is part of Netflix’s expansive strategy for the year. As previously reported, the streamer’s 2021 lineup boasts more than 70 films. Later this year, we have Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up—a political satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and an asteroid—to look forward to.