As Netflix continues to try and be more open with its consumer base about how many people are watching the different titles on its platform, the streamer has just launched Top10.Netflix.com, a website dedicated to keeping an accurate report on the most-watched English and non-English shows and movies of the week.

According to Variety, the new site will update every Tuesday with the new top 10 most viewed shows and movies in each of the four categories from the week prior. The numbers are gathered based on how many hours the title was watched. According to last week’s numbers, the most viewed shows and movies were Netflix’s new film Red Notice with 148.72 million hours viewed, the non-English Italian crime film Yara, tallying 17.95 million hours, the third season of Narcos: Mexico with 50.29 million hours watched, and the ultra-popular Korean drama Squid Game which still maintains popularity nearly three months after it’s debut with 42.79 million hours watched this week.

The vice president of content strategy, planning, and analysis at Netflix, Pablo Perez de Rosso, wrote a blog post titled “To All the Metrics I’ve Loved Before: The Story of Our New Weekly ‘Top 10 on Netflix,” and talked about why the company wanted to be more transparent about its numbers.

“Figuring out how best to measure success in streaming is hard, and there’s no one perfect metric. Traditional measures like box office or share of audience (which was designed to help advertisers understand success on linear TV) aren’t relevant to most streamers, including Netflix,” he wrote. “Having looked at the different options, we believe engagement, as measured by hours viewed, is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services.”

All of the content on Netflix is eligible to be included on its end-of-the-week list, including both licensed and original content. While you peruse Netflix’s top 10 titles, check our list of the most-watched shows on the platform.