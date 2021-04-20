HBO Max has shared the first 7 minutes of its hugely anticipated Simon McQuoid-directed Mortal Kombat reboot, days before its official release.

The clip was shared on the streaming service’s YouTube page, the film’s Instagram and via the film’s Twitter account at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. It stars Lewis Tan as newcomer Cole Young, who begins to discover his heritage as he’s also hunted by Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). The supposedly very violent reimagination of the video game franchise has fans on their toes, as the live-action film will also feature Scorpion as played by Hiroyuki Sanada, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, and Tadanobu Asano as Raiden.

In the 7-minute opening, which is set in Japan’s Hanzo Hasashi Compound in the year 1617, appropriately gruesome fight scenes ensue as a man, Hanzo Hasashi, finds his family attacked by Sub-Zero as he steps away momentarily. If it’s any indication of the film’s level of violence, this one should be a bloodbath, just like the legendary games it models itself after.

Mortal Kombat will be available to stream via HBO Max and in theatres on Friday, April 23.