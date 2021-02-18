The first trailer for the Simon McQuoid-directed reboot of Mortal Kombat is here, and it's just as violent as fans of the series have come to expect.

Due to arrive in both theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, the action-packed adaptation of the video game franchise looks to be far less campy than the previous films from the ’90s. Filled with lots of blood, the trailer offers a peek at the live-action takes on some of the most iconic Mortal Kombat characters, including Scorpion as played by Hiroyuki Sanada, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, and Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, among others.

Alongside the slew of fan favorites showing up, the cast will be lead by Lewis Tan as the new character Cole Young. As he’s hunted by Sub-Zero, portrayed by actor and martial artist Joe Taslim, Young begins to discover the true significance of his heritage. McQuoid is making his directorial debut with the film, which is produced by The Conjuring and Aquaman director James Wann.

Watch the age-restricted trailer on YouTube above, or catch it through Twitter below.

Ahead of the arrival of the first trailer, McQuoid made it clear that he would not skimp on the violence in the film. The game franchise is known for its impactful gore, especially when it comes to the finishing moves known as “fatalities.” He said that it would not get a PG-13 rating, and that everyone involved “respected the material, the lore of Mortal Kombat.