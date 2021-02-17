On April 16, 2021, Warner Bros. will be releasing Mortal Kombat, the latest film to come to the video game franchise. Set to be the first film to give viewers a true recreation of the violence in the iconic fighting game series, Mortal Kombat could turn out to be one of the better video game films out there. We’re still a ways away from the film’s release, but today Warner Bros. has unleashed this first look at Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as Jackson “Jax” Briggs, who’s been in the franchise since Mortal Kombat II and will be making his third live-action movie appearance. Today, Warner Bros. has released a motion-poster giving you your first look at Jax from this film—you can see that up above.

Mortal Kombat follows Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan), an MMA fighter with a connection to something bigger than he ever knew about himself. Why else would Sub-Zero be after him? What is his connection with Special Forces Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs? This feels like it’ll be a darker, more accurate take on the Outerworld/Earthrealm conflict at the heart of this series, with this version of Jax primed and ready for action.

Image via Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat will release its official trailer tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 18); stay tuned for that, and be sure to check out Mortal Kombat when it hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16.