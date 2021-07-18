Ashton Kutcher was set to join Richard Branson on his Virgin Galactic flight to space—until Mila Kunis convinced Kutcher to change his mind.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Kutcher told Cheddar News, per CNN.

“I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight,” he added. However, traveling to space remains one of Kutcher’s dreams, and he still plans to travel there one day. “At some point, I’m going to space.”

Last week, Branson and his team—Sirisha Bandla, Beth Moses and Colin Bennett and pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci—boarded a plane that ultimately reached the edge of space in the first VSS Unity test flight with a full crew. Though the accomplishment was short-lived, Branson became the first person to experience several minutes of weightlessness from a ship. “To all you kids out there—I was once a child with a dream, looking up to the stars. Now I’m an adult in a spaceship… If we can do this, just imagine what you can do,” he said from the space plane.

Virgin Galactic will administer one more test flight before people can pay to travel to space. At this point, over 600 people have reserved tickets that cost between $200,000 to $250,000. More tickets will be available soon, though they will be pricier.