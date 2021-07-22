Shaun Weiss, who played the goalie Goldberg in the original Mighty Ducks trilogy, appears to be back on his feet again.

TMZ reports that the actor has both made it through his court-ordered drug program and had his criminal case thrown out. The District Attorney’s Office in Yuba County, California applauded Weiss for completing the program, delineating his struggles and successes in a statement.

The DA’s office said Shaun has “demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”

“Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs,” the DA’s office continued. “He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit The Mighty Ducks.”