Shaun Weiss

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Pop Culture

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety

Weiss' sobriety journey began in January 2020 after he was arrested on burglary and methamphetamine possession charges.

Brad Callas899 days ago
Actor Shaun Weiss is pictured at an event
Pop Culture

‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Lands Part in Upcoming ‘Jesus Revolution’ Movie After Sharing Sobriety Journey

Shaun Weiss has made a number of headlines in recent years in connection with his path toward sobriety. In January, the actor marked two years sober.

Trace William Cowen1564 days ago
Shaun Weiss is pictured after recovery
Pop Culture

‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety, Thanks Fans for Their Support

The actor 'Might Ducks' trilogy actor last year completed a court-ordered drug program, which resulted in the dropping of a prior burglary case.

Trace William Cowen1632 days ago
shaun weiss
Pop Culture

Mighty Ducks' Original Cast Member Shaun Weiss Says He's Left Out of Disney+ Reboot

Recently it was reported that some of the cast of the 'Mighty Ducks' would return for a reunion episode of the revival series, but there were some absences.

Joe Price1943 days ago

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