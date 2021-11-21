On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson joined forces with Method Man to perform a tribute song to their home borough of Staten Island.

A parody of Marc Cohn’s classic 1991 hit “Walking In Memphis,” “Walking In Staten” sees Davidson and Meth wax poetic about some of the great things Staten has to offer. “Put on my bootleg Jordans and I boarded the train,” Davidson croons. “Touched down in the land of Colin Jost and the legendary Wu-Tang.”

Featuring cameos from Big Wet and Cohn himself, the hometown ode ends with the group aboard the Staten Island ferry, with Davidson saying, “Wow look at the ocean, imagine if we could actually swim in it.” “What’s that out in the water?” asks Cohn, to which Method Man answers, “A dead body.”

Method Man is just the latest A-list artist to make a cameo on an SNL parody song. Just last week, musical guest Taylor Swift appeared alongside Davidson and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy for the short film “Three Sad Virgins.”

Meanwhile, Davison is busy making headlines on the dating scene, as E! News reported this week that the 28-year-old and Kim Kardashian are now “officially” in the “casually dating” phase.

“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” one “insider” told the outlet. The same source also alleged that Davidson has expressed his desire to not see “anyone else” at the moment. Among other source-delivered comments – Kardashian is “super into” Davidson, the SNL comedian “makes her laugh” when they’re together, and the two currently have intentions on continuing to see each other despite living in different parts of the country.