Fresh off the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift returned to studio 8H this week to serve as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest, blessing fans with a ten-minute performance of her updated track “All Too Well.”

Before taking the stage to perform, Swift made a cameo alongside Pete Davidson and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy in SNL’s latest short film “Three Sad Virgins.”

The sketch begins with Davidson befriending the three new SNL writers, saying he wants to make a music video with them “how we’re all like best friends and how we’re like boys.” They’re thrilled, until they realize the song, titled “Three Sad Virgins,” doubles as a roast.

“Guys, it’s just a parody video,” Davidson assures them. “You guys are just playing characters.”

The trio of SNL newbies give Davidson the benefit of the doubt until he raps his verse, calling each of them out by name and making fun of their appearance.

“Another day in the life of Pete, just sitting in a courtside seat / People want to take my picture with selfie sticks, it winds up on Page Six / It’s never ending. Everyday, I’m trending / People want to see the texts that I’m sending / All my friends are cool and famous / Except these three sad virgins,” the 27-year-old comedian raps.

From there, Swift makes a cameo, joining Davidson for the bridge and final chorus.

“Ben is like a sad Ron Weasley, he looks like if Big Bird lost all his feathers,” she sings. “And Martin has the charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow. John has a big-ass bowling ball head, how does he stay upright with that big, fat melon? And none of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl.”

“Because they’re three sad virgins,” she and Davidson sang to end the song. “And they’re gonna die alone.”

Check out the full sketch up top.