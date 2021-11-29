Matthew McConaughey posted a video Sunday where he announced his decision to not run for governor of Texas.

McConaughey explained that he contemplated running for office as part of his search for answers regarding how he could be useful to himself, his family, and “the most amount of people.” The 52-year-old actor revealed on The Balanced Voice podcast in March that a political run had become a “true consideration,” while acknowledging that he was considering “leadership roles where I can be most useful.”

McConaughey came to the conclusion that now isn’t the time to pursue a life in politics, but left the door open for the future. “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

THR points out a recent Dallas Morning News poll indicating McConaughey would defeat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott by a sizable margin, and fared even better against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. The outlet conducted a survey of over 1,100 registered voters in the state in May, and found that 45 percent of Texans would vote for him, if he chose to run.

His decision comes ahead of the Dec. 13 deadline to enter the race.

Check out McConaughey’s statement in its entirety below.