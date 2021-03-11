It looks like Matthew McConaughey is now seriously considering running to become the next Governor of Texas.

The actor said as much while speaking with Crime Stoppers of Houston’s The Balanced Voice podcast this week, the Houston Chronicle reported. When asked by Crime Stoppers CEO and host Rania Mankarious about a political run, McConaughey responded by saying that he’s ruminating on the idea.

“It’s a true consideration,” the 51-year-old, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, said.

McConaughey, while promoting his book Greenlights on the Late Show, told host Stephen Colbert he has “no plans” to run for governor of Texas back in November of 2020.

“I have no plans to do that right now,” he said at the time. “As I said, that would be up to a lot of other people.”

McConaughey continued, “Look, right now, no, I don’t get politics… Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose. As I move forward in life, yes, am I gonna consider leadership roles where i can be most useful? I’d love to. I’m doing that, regardless. That’s where I sit right now.”

The next election for the Texas governor position, which is currently held by Greg Abbott, takes place in Nov. of 2022.