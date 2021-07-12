Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may be two of the funniest men in Hollywood, but there’s nothing funny about the relationship between their kids, which is now Instagram official.

On Saturday, Martin’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, posted a pair of photos alongside Eddie’s son, her boyfriend Eric Murphy, confirming that the pair are in a relationship.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin, 25, wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!”

This, of course, isn’t the first time Murphy and Lawrence’s paths have crossed. The two have previously both starred in the 1992 film Boomerang and the 1999 feature Life, which earned an Oscar nod for makeup. Life grossed over $73 million worldwide at the box office.

Eric, 32, also posted a shoutout to the Duke University graduate on his own Instagram, using the hashtags #myotherhalf, #equallyyolked and #iloveyou along with some hearts. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” Eric wrote back in June.

Eddie’s Coming to America co-star, Arsenio Hall, commented in approval, sharing three clap emojis.