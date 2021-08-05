It’s August. Just a month ago, it seemed that the pandemic was easing up, and life was going back to normal. But then, we learned about the contagious Delta variant, and everything old is new again. If you’re canceling your plans or rethinking your summer getaway, August has a packed slate of games to keep you home, socially distant, and safe.

On deck: Sony’s PlayStation 5 is getting some sharp ‘ultimate editions’ of recent classics. LEGO’s partnership with Nintendo is bearing more fruit. And two major franchises—one sports, one action—are returning with anticipated sequels.

For those of you gearing up to get your quarantine gaming on this month, here is all of the major video game news for August 2021.

