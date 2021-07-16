For the past six weeks, Marvel has taken fans through the incredible mystery adventure that is Loki. One thing Marvel promised fans before the show even aired was that its ending will indeed have lasting effects on the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Season 1 finale that premiered earlier this week on Disney+ blew fans away with the shocking revelations that unfolded as Marvel decided to blow open their universe with Loki’s crazy cliffhanger ending.

That episode finally let us know who is really behind the Time Variance Authority. As we recently theorized, this episode introduced Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror. Majors is set to reprise his role in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but by introducing viewers to his character in Loki, this sets the stage for the story to potentially be even bigger when we see him in future films.

The variant of Kang we’re introduced to in this episode has seemingly been watching over things ever since the beginning of the MCU. There’s a point in the episode where he gives us his backstory and it’s revealed that the reason he created the TVA was that he wanted to protect the sacred timeline from being sent into madness, thus creating the Multiverse. If the Multiverse is created, then evil variants of Kang that are obsessed with conquering the world will be set free and a Multiversal war will commence.

Everything Kang is warning our heroes of seems to be coming to fruition in the near future as Slyvie ends up killing this Kang variant, leaving the sacred timeline to be unchecked and seemingly throwing us into the Marvel Multiverse. Here’s how this will set the stage for future Marvel films.