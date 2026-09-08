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Matt Ramos

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Joined May 2021 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Loki

How 'Loki' Sets Up the Future of Marvel

After the events of the 'Loki' Season 1 finale, we take a look at how the beginning of the Multiverse will immediately impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Matt Ramos1889 days ago
Loki

Who is the REAL Main Villain of 'Loki'?

Ahead of the 'Loki' season finale, we take a look at the deception within the series and who could be the real main villain of this time-hopping tale.

Matt Ramos1892 days ago
Tom Hiddleston is Loki in Disney+ series 'Loki'

Loki's History in Marvel's Cinematic Universe

Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinem

Matt Ramos1925 days ago
Emma Stone as Cruella in 'Cruella'

Emma Stone Brings the Evil Fashion Queen 'Cruella' to Life

Cruella Review: Emma Stone Breathes Life Into Iconic Villain Cruella Review: Emma Stone Breathes Life Into Iconic VillainCruella Review: Emma Stone Breathes Lif

Matt Ramos1939 days ago

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