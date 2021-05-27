Lauren London’s most recent acting role was this year’s action film Without Remorse, in which she starred opposite Michael B. Jordan’s character John Clark, as his wife, Pam Kelly.

It marked London’s return to the big screen following the death of her partner, Nipsey Hussle two years ago. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, London described how she’s used that time to grieve and figure out a way to make it through each day. “I think when really hard things happen to people it’s just hard to think that life will ever be sweet again,” she said. “So that’s something that I’m learning again, is how to do that.”

She continued, “I lost what I would say is the love of my life. … So I had to go so deep within myself. I was so in a dark space and it was just like, ‘What is this? Who am I? God, please show me.’ … When you’re facing God face-on, you’re asking real questions and you want real answers. It wasn’t for play. I really wanted to know what was going on. So, I think it just has expanded because of my quest for peace.”

She touched on how she and Nipsey met in 2013. She bought copies of his Crenshaw mixtape—the one he sold for $100 each—to give as gifts for cast members of the BET show The Game. He later slid into her DMs and their romance blossomed. “Nipsey made the biggest joke that L.A. was my gang, that I bang L.A.,” London said. The couple later shared a son Kross Ermias Asghedom, born in 2016, and raised their two children from previous relationships together.

London also explained why her role of Pam in Without Remorse was a good fit for her during her period of mourning. “I really related with [Jordan’s] character, his pain, and his sadness. I was like, ‘Wow, here I am in the depths of my grief, and there’s a project that I can actually give something to. Maybe I can give him insight on what that really feels like.’”

For her—besides parenting—focusing on her spiritual practice has remained paramount in her daily life. “I always say I’m a seeker of truth. I always say that. Because I want to know the truth. I want to know what it really is, and I think that also has been what has helped me in my spiritual practice too. It’s a tenacity for God.”