Deadline has learned that LAPD were called to respond Thursday afternoon to a report of shots fired near the set of the ABC series The Rookie.

LAPD officer William Cooper said a call was received at 2:56 p.m. about a possible shooting at Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street, which was described as “a film set.” Even though no suspects were found when police arrived at 3:30 p.m., they stuck around to canvass the area. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident occurred as the crew was headed to a different location after breaking production early. Everyone involved with the show took shelter until police arrived.

There have been conflicting reports regarding where exactly the shooting took place in relation to the show’s filming location. Eyewitnesses told Deadline that three gunshots hit the building above where crew members were working, while others said shots were fired about a block from the set.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, who closes his Pennsylvania-based construction company and moves to Los Angeles at the age of 45 to become the oldest rookie cop for the LAPD. The plot is inspired by the story of William Norcross, who was 44 years old when he also moved from Pennsylvania to L.A. to pursue his lifelong dream of working for law enforcement. As of 2019, Norcross—an executive producer on the show—was working for the LAPD’s Pacific Division.