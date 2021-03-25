Amid Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, Kris Jenner sat down for an interview on Ellen to offer an update on how her daughter is doing.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last month after almost seven years of marriage. Sources have indicated the split was “amicable,” and that they will have joint custody of their four children. The divorce comes after a particularly turbulent year for the couple, especially around the time of Kanye's ill-fated run for President. Ellen DeGeneres didn’t ask about the divorce directly, but she did ask how Kim is coping during this particularly difficult time for her and her kids with ‘Ye.

"Kim's good. She's good," Kris replied. "She's really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she's doing, and I don't know how she does it, with all [my] grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy, that kid." Recent reports indicated that Kim has shown concern that Kanye might be “having another episode,” as he’s supposedly been giving her the silent treatment after she filed for divorce. Despite this, it sounds as though she’s not letting it get in the way of her law studies.

Just like Kanye is focused on his upcoming collection with Gap, Kim has been focusing on her passion for law. "She's so focused and she's so, like, she's just passionate about the whole thing and everything she stands for, and I see her studying... it's in her schedule every single day when I get all the schedules for the kids," Kris Jenner continued. "Her study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. I'm so proud of her. ... I think that's a big motivation for her, you know, having her dad do what he did. She always looked up to her dad, and that was her idol."

Elsewhere during the chat, Jenner touched upon Khloé Kardashian's family plans with Tristan Thompson. "I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True," she said, commenting on how the couple has made embryos. "Because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart. So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited."

Kris Jenner also took part in a game of Never Have My Kids Ever.

Watch both portions of Jenner’s appearance on the show above.