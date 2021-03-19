Kris Jenner is stepping into the storm of headlines swirling around the fairly recent news of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce.

In an interview for the Kyle & Jackie O Show this week, Jenner—after speaking at length about the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians—was asked about her daughter’s divorce from the Jesus Is King Grammy winner.

“Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime someone—you know, there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye—and I just, you know, the good thing about our family is we’re there for each other and we’re supportive and we love each other very, very much,” Jenner said around 47 minutes into the show. “So all I want is for [Kim and Kanye] to be happy and I want the kids to be happy and that’s the goal, yeah.”

Speaking more generally on the inherent difficulties of divorce, Jenner continued, “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have, just, about the love and the appreciation of one another and just, you know, that everyone’s okay.”

Last summer, Jenner was among those criticized in a series of since-removed tweets from West. At one point, West referred to Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-un,” a comment which sparked a number of memes.

Kim Kardashian was reported back in February to have filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. They share four children together, the youngest being 1-year-old Psalm.