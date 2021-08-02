In a new interview Kit Harington said that he came to the realization that working on Game of Thrones was a dream job while taking a piss on a break as the show filmed in Iceland (I mean he said a lot more on that but, you know, you need an entry point).

Harington’s answer came in the context of being asked by Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle if there was “any particular scene or day” from working on the series that sticks in his head, or that he thinks about a lot. Harington said that there was a moment like that, and that it happened during the filming of Season 2 when those working on the series realized it was taking off as a pop culture phenomenon. It also came during a down moment that gave him time to empty his bladder.



“I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland,” said Jon Snow. “And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, ‘God, I got the best job in the world.’ And that always sticks out to me because if I’m ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, ‘Now you’ve got a pretty special job.’”

Harington also talked about his satisfaction with being part of something so huge.

“It had a real cultural impact and that’s something I’m really proud of being part of,” he said, as transcribed by EW. “Part of the journey since it finished was just becoming proud of that show, you know, not running away from it and not running away from what it was and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it really.”

He also said he’s glad that it got done pre-pandemic because the scale of the series would’ve made production impossible. Feel free to point out that a longer pause may have given George R.R. Martin time to actually fin—you know what, whatever, can’t go through life obsessing over what ifs.

“I really wish them luck with what they’re doing next. I’m going to watch it. And I think it came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally I think, Thrones. I’m so glad we got it done before the pandemic,” Harington added, alluding to the future plans for the IP.

You can watch the clip below: