HBO announced Monday that Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is currently in production and remains on track for 2022. The announcement came from the Thrones’ Twitter account, along with a photo of the cast going through a socially distanced table read.

GoT fans suspected that something could be on the horizon based on a tweet earlier in the day featuring an absurd amount of flames.

HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys revealed during the TCAs last year that House of the Dragon was in its early stages, but were targeting a debut “sometime in 2022.” It appears the pandemic didn’t impact the show’s timeline since Bloys’ statement came at a time where the scripts were being finished. In the meantime, the team behind Dragon was working to round out the cast.

Dragon will star Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Fabien Frankel. The 10-episode series, in which George R.R. Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer, will take place 300 years prior to the events in Thrones. The story will center around Rhaenyra and Aegon II Targaryen as they grapple to be successor to the Iron Throne once occupied by the late King Viserys.

Rhaenyra (D’Arcy) believes that as Viserys’ eldest daughter, the throne belongs to her. However, Viserys’ second wife, Alicent, hands the throne over to Aegon since he’s the eldest son in the family line.