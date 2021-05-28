Kim Kardashian revealed her family’s frontline battle with the pandemic on a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim disclosed that all four of her children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—as well as herself were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Every other day I felt like shit,” Kim says in a clip. “I had body aches.”

Because she lives her life in the public eye, Kim is forced to defend herself from rumors—especially if they involve her loved ones’ health. During the height of the pandemic, Kardashian and her tight-knit family took a vacation to a private island for her birthday. On Thursday, BuzzFeed wrote that Kim tested positive for COVID “roughly 10 days after returning home.” This seemingly trickled down to her children. But per Kim, her birthday plans did not put her children (or anyone else) in jeopardy.

“False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip,” she responded before revealing that her elder son—who caught the illness from a classmate—was actually the point of contact for the virus within her immediate family. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

Along with Kim and the kids, Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West also battled through COVID when the pandemic was still in its infancy. Although this would be devastating to some, Kim was able to find the silver lining in the situation.

“All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!” she replied to a fan.