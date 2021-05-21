No one is safe from the pandemic. During an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared that her 5-year-old son Saint West battled COVID-19.

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim reveals on a phone call, adding that “North is saying she’s feeling sick.” Someone on the other line tells Kim, “It wouldn’t be surprising if she has it.”

In a confessional, Kim adds, “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

The preview sees the family referencing upcoming birthdays for Kim (October) as well as Kris and Kendall Jenner (November), likely meaning the clip was filmed sometime in the middle of last fall, when Saint was still a 4 -year-old:

Kim’s sister Khloé disclosed in October that she also weathered the illness. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” Khloé said when describing the symptoms. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Saint’s father Kanye West suffered through COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim said to Grazia. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. … It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

KUWTK is in its 20th and final season. Along with the end of the show, Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West is also coming to a close. In February, Kim filed for divorce. The couple were married for close to seven years and share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm, who just turned two: